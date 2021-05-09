Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel

Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early Sunday at a Hyatt hotel in Phoenix, Arizona.(Source: KNXV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and seven others injured after a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency hotel around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say an altercation between a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 attending an event inside the hotel escalated into shots being fired by more than one person.

Police say a man was found dead inside the hotel while seven other people were taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries.

Police at the scene had said earlier that it appeared none of the seven victims had life-threatening injuries, but there was no immediate update on their conditions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springville bicyclist seriously injured in Linn County accident
(file graphic)
Police investigating shots fired near Westwinds Apartments in Iowa City
Jon Jon, the Cedar Rapids Kernels' longtime batboy, is hoping to make a return to the field...
Longtime Cedar Rapids Kernels batboy hoping to return to the field this summer
(file graphic)
Des Moines police believe man killed woman, then himself
Rain increases later on Saturday.
More clouds, then more rain by later on Saturday

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters...
House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Experts say cyberattack on US pipeline is a wake-up call
Iowa DOC looking for man who left Fort Des Moines Moines Residential Correctional Facility
Iowa DOC looking for man who left Fort Des Moines Moines Residential Correctional Facility
Fundraiser held for girl who lost her leg in lawnmower accident
Fundraiser held for girl who lost her leg in lawnmower accident
Iowa House passes bill limiting diversity training in schools
Iowa House passes bill limiting diversity training in schools