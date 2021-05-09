More than 4,000 lbs of food passed out during Raegan’s Relief Effort food drive in Belle Plaine

BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (KCRG) -More than 4400 pounds of food were handed out Saturday morning during a food drive in Belle Plaine.

The event put on by 16-year-old Raegan Junge, as part of Raegan’s Relief Efforts.

Eight Days of Hope provided the food, which organizers say was gone in about a half-hour.

Raegan’s next event will be on May 22nd.

