More than 4,000 lbs of food passed out during Raegan’s Relief Effort food drive in Belle Plaine
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (KCRG) -More than 4400 pounds of food were handed out Saturday morning during a food drive in Belle Plaine.
The event put on by 16-year-old Raegan Junge, as part of Raegan’s Relief Efforts.
Eight Days of Hope provided the food, which organizers say was gone in about a half-hour.
Raegan’s next event will be on May 22nd.
