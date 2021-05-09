Advertisement

More than 4,000 lbs of food passed out during Raegan’s Relief Effort food drive in Belle Plaine

By Phil Reed
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (KCRG) -More than 4400 pounds of food were handed out Saturday morning during a food drive in Belle Plaine.

The event put on by 16-year-old Raegan Junge, as part of Raegan’s Relief Efforts.

Eight Days of Hope provided the food, which organizers say was gone in about a half-hour.

Raegan’s next event will be on May 22nd.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque woman has been charged with child endangerment after a February incident in which a...
Dubuque woman charged after 2-year-old eats bag of marijuana gummies, goes unresponsive
(file graphic)
Police investigating shots fired near Westwinds Apartments in Iowa City
Springville bicyclist seriously injured in Linn County accident
Authorities say Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning and he was booked into the...
Man arrested, charged in crash that killed two on motorcycle
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
SpaceX’s Starlink satellites spotted in the skies over eastern Iowa

Latest News

(file photo)
Cedar Rapids Community School District providing COVID vaccines at high schools for students 16 and older
Iowa City Fire Department conducts live fire training for new officers
Measure lifting statute of limitation for child sex abuse headed to Governor’s desk
Jon Jon, the Cedar Rapids Kernels' longtime batboy, is hoping to make a return to the field...
Longtime Cedar Rapids Kernels batboy hoping to return to the field this summer