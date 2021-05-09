Advertisement

Measure lifting statute of limitation for child sex abuse headed to Governor’s desk

Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A measure that would remove the statute of limitations for filing criminal child sex abuse charges is on its way to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk.

Currently, victims have until age 33 to press criminal charges.

Before the Iowa House voted on the measure, Representative Cherielynn Westrich spoke for the first time publicly about the abuse she suffered.

“As a small child, I was sexually abused by a babysitter,” she said. “It was something I felt a lot of shame for. I was confused. I was afraid to speak out, but I wasn’t believed at that time. I think we need to support those victims to speak out, to find the courage to come forward no matter how long it takes them.”

The House approved the measure in an 84-2 vote.

See the original story on KCCI.com.

