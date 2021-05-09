Man escapes Des Moines correctional facility

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The search is on for a man who left the Fort Des Moines Residential Correctional Facility.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says Brandon Mitchell, 33, left without permission and failed to return on Friday.

Mitchell is convicted of Willful Injury in Polk County.

Authorities describe Mitchell as 5′9″ tall and weighing 185 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on March 29th.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell’s location is asked to contact the police.

