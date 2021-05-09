Leftover rain ends early, then a bit of sun later on Mother’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leftover rain from last night ends in the south early this morning, then skies will gradually turn partly cloudy by later in the day.

Highs on Mother’s Day reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

A chilly night ahead with lows in the upper 30s, leads into a decent day on Monday. A few isolated showers are possible south of U.S. Highway 20 during the afternoon as highs near 60.

A gradual warmup takes place through the week, though lows stay in the 30s through about Wednesday. Dry conditions will be found until general chances for showers and storms arrive by Friday through early next week. However, there will be plenty of dry hours during that period as well.

Highs reach the low to mid 70s starting on Saturday, which is near or just slightly above normal for this time of year.

