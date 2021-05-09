Advertisement

Iowa House passes bill limiting diversity training in schools

Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill limiting diversity training in schools is heading to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk.

The Republican-controlled state House passed the bill on Thursday in a 53-35 vote.

House File 802 would limit the types of diversity training schools and governments may offer.

Opponents are now concerned it would eliminate teaching portions of history. Republicans say the bill is not meant to stop implicit bias training.

Governor Reynolds has not said whether she would sign the legislation.

