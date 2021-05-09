Gradual Warm-Up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quiet week is setting up for our weather with a mix of sun and clouds most days and temperatures slowly returning to near-normal.

Temperatures cool into the upper 30s to around 40 tonight. Look for variable cloud cover on Monday, partly to mostly cloudy at times, with the small chance for a spotty shower along and south of Hwy 20, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures gradually warm through the week into the mid and upper 60s by the end of the week. Rain chances return into next weekend.

