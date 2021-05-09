Advertisement

Gradual Warm-Up

By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quiet week is setting up for our weather with a mix of sun and clouds most days and temperatures slowly returning to near-normal.

Temperatures cool into the upper 30s to around 40 tonight. Look for variable cloud cover on Monday, partly to mostly cloudy at times, with the small chance for a spotty shower along and south of Hwy 20, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures gradually warm through the week into the mid and upper 60s by the end of the week. Rain chances return into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springville bicyclist seriously injured in Linn County accident
Jon Jon, the Cedar Rapids Kernels' longtime batboy, is hoping to make a return to the field...
Longtime Cedar Rapids Kernels batboy hoping to return to the field this summer
(file graphic)
Des Moines police believe man killed woman, then himself
(file graphic)
Police investigating shots fired near Westwinds Apartments in Iowa City
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Eastern Iowa dries out with some sun possible later in the day.
Leftover rain ends early, then a bit of sun later on Mother’s Day
First Alert Forecast
Rain continues overnight and into Sunday morning with areas along and south of Highway 20 most...
Soggy into Mother’s Day