First mayoral forum for Cedar Rapids Mayor focuses on equity, diversity and inclusion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A forum held Saturday for three people vying for the position of mayor of Cedar Rapids focused on inclusion, equity, and diversity.

Those candidates were incumbent Brad Hart, along with challengers Tiffany O’Donnell and Amara Andrews.

The event was put on by the African American Professionals of the Iowa Corridor. The candidates discussed what changes they would make if elected.

Andrews said you don’t have to look further than derecho clean-up to see inequity within the city. She said downtown streets were clean, but a few blocks in any direction still had piles of limbs and stumps. She also said there needed to be more affordable housing and said there was a food desert in parts of the city.

Hart said, following the derecho, trees needed to be planted in neighborhoods like the Wellington Heights neighborhood citing how much damage was done to Redmond Park.

The candidates also discussed diversity on the city’s boards and commissions. Hart said it was difficult to fill those volunteer positions, but the boards should strive to be reflective of the diversity within the city.

O’Donnell said there needed to be better access to resources for small business owners who were part of a marginalized group.

