Church in Wellington Heights provides free Mother’s Day pictures, meal on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A picture is worth a thousand words and an unlimited supply of memories, and that was exactly what one Cedar Rapids organization was trying to provide to Wellington Heights families on Saturday.

The Wellington Heights Community Church set up a Mother’s Day picture display. Kids could take pictures with their mom in honor of the day. They also provided a meal and snacks. The idea was to honor the work moms do, especially during the pandemic.

“A small gesture that makes the day special for moms,” said Pastor Keeyon Carter. “They are the backbone of the family, and sometimes moms need to be able to push the kids aside a little bit and get a picture. We wanted to be a part of making this day special.”

The church also asked people to fill out a survey about what they would like to see come to Wellington Heights and if they had concerns.

