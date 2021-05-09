Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Community School District providing COVID vaccines at high schools for students 16 and older

Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at Kennedy, Jefferson, Washington, and Metro high schools for students who want the shot.

Those students must be at least 16 and have written permission from a parent.

The shots will be available on Wednesday, May 12th (for the 1st shot) and Wednesday, June 2nd (for 2nd shot) during the following times:

  • Metro 8:00 A.M.-10:00 A.M.
  • Kennedy 9:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M.

The shots will be available on Thursday, May 13th (for the 1st shot) and Thursday, June 3rd (for the 2nd shot during the following times:

  • Jefferson 9:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M.
  • Washington 12:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M.

Those interested must read the Emergency Use Authorization.

Those interested will also need to fill out and complete the pre-vaccination questionnaire posted below:

Forms need to be returned to the school health office in order for a student to receive the vaccine.

