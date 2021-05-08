Advertisement

Two dead after shooting at Des Moines apartment

An apartment complex in Des Moines where a woman was shot, later dying from her injuries, on Friday, May 7, 2021.
An apartment complex in Des Moines where a woman was shot, later dying from her injuries, on Friday, May 7, 2021.(KCCI)
By the Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a woman was fatally shot, and the man suspected of shooting her died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police responded Friday night to a report of a shooting and found the injured woman outside an apartment building. She died at a hospital.

Meanwhile, witnesses identified a male suspect and told police he had entered the apartment building. A tactical team was called and the apartment building was evacuated as crisis negotiators tried to contact the man. Those attempts went unanswered.

Early Saturday, tactical officers entered the apartment and found the man dead. Names of the victims were not released.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

