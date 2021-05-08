Steak fajita cups a quick and tasty meal idea
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment, Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shows us a recipe perfect for those on the go.
STEAK FAJITA CUPS
Makes 6 cups
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. oil
- 8 ounces beef petite shoulder tender, chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 (1 ounce) packet fajita seasoning, prepared
- ¼ cup water
- 1½ cups shredded cheese, such as pepper jack
- 6 (4.5-inch) flour street taco tortillas
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F
- Heat oil over medium heat. Add steak, bell pepper, and onion. Sauté until steak is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, 5–7 minutes. Add fajita seasoning and water. Cook over medium-low heat until mix has thickened, about 2 minutes.
- Spray a 6-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray. Press one tortilla into each muffin tin, making sure to press it up the sides.
- Add about 1 tablespoon of shredded cheese to each cup. Add steak mix, then top with another 1 tablespoon of cheese.
- Bake until tortillas are golden brown and firm, about 10–15 minutes.
Nutrition information per fajita cup: 285 calories; 15 g fat; 7 g saturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 1631 mg sodium; 19 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 17 g protein
