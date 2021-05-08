Advertisement

Springville bicyclist seriously injured in Linn County accident

(KOSA)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A bicyclist is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a car on Friday evening.

Authorities say it happened just after 5:30 P.M. near 3367 Whittier RD in Springville when a woman driving a Nissan Altima struck the bicyclist, sending her into the east ditch.

An emergency helicopter took the cyclist, Ann Knupp, 57, to University of Iowa Hospitals. Officials say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Authorities have named Cynthanee Heeren, 26, from Central City, as the driver of the Nissan.

This accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, the Springville Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, and Lifeguard Air Ambulance Service all responded to the incident.

