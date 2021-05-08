Soggy into Mother’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain showers and a few thunderstorms continue to spread across eastern Iowa, becoming widespread and likely this evening.

Rain continues overnight and into Sunday morning with areas along and south of Highway 20 most likely to see precipitation. As temperatures cool into the upper 30s tonight a few snowflakes may mix in. Heavy rainfall is expected for some with 1-2″ possible.

Look for clearing skies late Sunday and partly cloudy skies to start the workweek.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.