Police investigating shots fired near Westwinds Apartments in Iowa City
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are investigating a shots-fired incident in Iowa City.
According to a Hawk Alert issued by the University of Iowa, the incident happened near the Westwinds Apartments area by Mormon Trek Blvd.
Officials say the suspect fled the area northbound on Mormon Trek, towards Coralville.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.
