Police investigating shots fired near Westwinds Apartments in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are investigating a shots-fired incident in Iowa City.

According to a Hawk Alert issued by the University of Iowa, the incident happened near the Westwinds Apartments area by Mormon Trek Blvd.

Officials say the suspect fled the area northbound on Mormon Trek, towards Coralville.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

HAWK ALERT: Shots fired in the Westwinds Apt area on Mormon Trek. Subject fled the area north bound on Mormon Trek towards Coralville. Avoid the area. — University of Iowa (@uiowa) May 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.