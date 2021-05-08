Advertisement

Police investigating shots fired near Westwinds Apartments in Iowa City

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are investigating a shots-fired incident in Iowa City.

According to a Hawk Alert issued by the University of Iowa, the incident happened near the Westwinds Apartments area by Mormon Trek Blvd.

Officials say the suspect fled the area northbound on Mormon Trek, towards Coralville.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

