More clouds, then more rain by later on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Skies will become mostly cloudy on Saturday with showers developing by late afternoon into the evening.

Rain becomes widespread tonight, especially south of U.S. Highway 20 where 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible. Some rumbles of thunder are possible south, while a few snowflakes could mix in with rain north of Interstate 80 (though don’t worry about accumulation there).

Temperatures stay cool the next few days in the low to mid 60s, with a gradual warming trend toward next weekend when highs return to the 70s.

A slight chance for showers is present on Thursday, with a slightly better chance for showers and storms next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.