LGBTQ+ Iowans react to potential ban of transgender women in female sports

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds says she would support legislation banning transgender athletes from women’s sports. That is something Heather Dunn, a transgender woman from Iowa City, finds disheartening.

“We are close to the middle of 2021 and we are still having arguments on whether or not trans people’s identities are valid and whether or not we should be able to participate in just normal everyday activities that cis-gender people get to do,” she said.

Dunn said she believes some lawmakers are using the issue to divert attention from other issues, like the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to divide the LGBTQ+ community.

”I am seeing kind of like a strategy trying to divide the L,G,B against the T and, as someone who is both L and T, I am saying, ‘Warning, they are trying to split us up,’” she added.

Danny Sprank grew up in Bellevue and has been married to his husband for eight years. He said this sort of legislation would be a step in the wrong direction for Iowa, the third state in the country to legalize same-sex marriage.

“It sends the wrong message that Iowa is not welcoming, that Iowa does not want folks that are transgender or LGBTQ+ and that is not right,” he said. “We are not about that, we are about being welcoming, we are about accepting, were about being ‘Iowa Nice.’”

Sprank, who serves at the Dubuque City Council, said part of the problem comes from lawmakers not being well-educated.

”I do not think they have even met youth that are transgender,” he added. “We are telling children that we do not want you to live in this state if you are transgender and that is not right at all.”

Something Dunn agrees with. She worries about the impact these laws could have on transgender athletes.

”My worry is that some trans girls will be intimidated and will try to play less than their abilities because they are afraid they might be accused of having an advantage,” she explained.

Dunn said transgender athletes should be feeling included and celebrated in Iowa.

“I am 100% behind you, there are plenty of people that are cheering you on,” she mentioned. “Go for your dreams; be the best athlete that you can be.”

