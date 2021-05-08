Iowa City Fire Department conducts live fire training for new officers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa City may have noticed smoke and fire near the 1600 block of North Scott Boulevard Saturday. It was part of a live fire training event.

The Iowa City Fire Department partnered with ACT to conduct the training at a structure owned by ACT that is being removed. It’s located at 1650 N. Scott Boulevard, across the street from Harvest Preserve. The department has used the house the past two years to do non-destructive training, but Saturday, it was used for several live fire situations to train new firefighters, prior to burning the remainder of the structure Saturday afternoon.

“Using an acquired structure is a great opportunity for us because it’s not like a training facility. It’s different. All the rooms are different sizes, and you have real flooring and fire behaves differently in a real structure so we’re getting our new officers and new recruits and firefighters some more experience,” said Brandon Smith.

They have 5 new officers and three newly promoted officers getting additional training. New members of the North Liberty and Coralville departments also participated.

