Fewer Iowans waiting for second dose of COVID-19 shot than since mid-February

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The rate of newly-reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa continued a downward trend on Saturday, while the number of people poised to get a second vaccine shot continues to slide as well.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 300 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Friday morning. The total number of people who tested positive now stands at 367,540.

Three more people who died with COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 5,983.

176 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net decrease of 13 since the last report on Friday morning. 39 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of four. 16 patients require the use of a ventilator, showing no net change since yesterday. 27 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals during the 24-hour reporting period, a rate lower than the last several days.

A total of 2,467,782 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 23,186 since the same time on Friday. 1,116,521 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 18,295. Iowa ranks 13th in the United States in terms of the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times, with around 36.8% of people in the state meeting that standard.

237,615 people in Iowa have received one out of two doses of the two-shot vaccines. This is the lowest number of people between doses since February 14. That number peaked at 394,393 people on April 15 and has declined every day since, indicating that the rate of people starting vaccination has been slowing.

The first-time tests of 1,984 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 15.1%, lower than the previous day’s 17.3%. A total of 1,726,625 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

