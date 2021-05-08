Des Moines police believe man killed woman, then himself

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police say a woman was fatally shot, and the man suspected of shooting her died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police found the woman outside an apartment building Friday night. The woman, identified Saturday as 41-year-old Christina Marie Dirks, died at a hospital. Meanwhile, witnesses identified a male suspect and told police he had entered the apartment building.

Early Saturday, tactical officers entered the apartment and found the man dead.

Police on Saturday identified him as 42-year-old Rustin Dean Rice. They say Dirks and Rice had lived together until Dirks moved out Thursday.

Investigators believe Rice shot Dirks and later shot himself.

