Demand for live events making a comeback after pandemic

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Samuel, Gabriel, and Stephen Schmidt make up The Schmidt Brothers band. The three siblings have been playing together since they were children, together and with others.

When the pandemic hit, it put The Schmidt Brothers on pause. The group said they took advantage of the time to focus on their band, building social media, and practice.

The last time The Schmidt Brothers played the Vinton Palace Theatre, earlier this year, it was to empty seats. Instead, they performed on a live stream.

For many venues, no live music meant no ticket sales. Globally, $10 billion is the estimated loss in concert ticket sales, according to Rolling Stone.

After more than a year, Marcy Horst, the manager of the Vinton Palace Theatre, said she’s excited to be dusting off the newly renovated concession stand and welcoming movie and concert-goers back.

”We knew that we couldn’t open until it was financially feasible, and that meant we needed people in the doors. So we waited until people were comfortable to come in,” Horst said.

Last weekend the 160-seat theater reopened for movie screenings, and people came out to watch. The volunteers wear masks and recommend that patrons sit apart from other groups.

“Everybody’s just happy to see each other again. And it’s funny that I’ve basically been in my home and there’s a lot of people I just haven’t seen, not have even run into in the grocery store,” Horst said. “So, it’s fun to see old friends again.”

And, The Schmidt Brothers are happy to fill the growing demand. They said it’s exciting to be back performing in their hometown.

“Just to get a chance to play in this movie theatre that we grew up watching movies at, and we’ve been a part of community theatre events that have gone on here, played in bands and acted,” Stephen said.

