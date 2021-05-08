Advertisement

Cedar Valley Humane Society participates in “Empty the Shelters”

By Becky Phelps
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Valley Humane Society is taking part in a nationwide effort to empty animal shelters. The event is sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Through Saturday, cats and adult dogs are only $25 to adopt. Director of Operations Amanda Knefley says spring is the busiest time of year for animals coming in, especially kittens, and that it’s important to help make adoption affordable in order to give as many animals a home as possible.

People can make appointments to come to the Cedar Valley Humane Society, and they are also accepting walk-ins.

