Cedar Rapids bike share program returns for the summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids bike share program is back for the summer.

The electric-assist bicycles and scooters were unloaded on Friday morning and city leaders got to try them out.

New this year will be about 100 “Cosmo” sit-down scooters. Those will arrive in a few weeks.

The bikes and scooters will be available throughout downtown, Newbo, Czech Village and other surrounding districts.

The scooters and bikes can be used in the bike lanes, but not on the sidewalks.

“It’s a sign of summer and as more people get vaccinated, people can get outside without masks, another mode of transportation, a blast,” said Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart.

People can unlock and pay for the rides through the VeoRide app. It’s $1 to unlock and then the price per minute then varies.

