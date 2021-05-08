Advertisement

Cedar Rapids bike share program returns for the summer

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids bike share program is back for the summer.

The electric-assist bicycles and scooters were unloaded on Friday morning and city leaders got to try them out.

New this year will be about 100 “Cosmo” sit-down scooters. Those will arrive in a few weeks.

The bikes and scooters will be available throughout downtown, Newbo, Czech Village and other surrounding districts.

The scooters and bikes can be used in the bike lanes, but not on the sidewalks.

“It’s a sign of summer and as more people get vaccinated, people can get outside without masks, another mode of transportation, a blast,” said Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart.

People can unlock and pay for the rides through the VeoRide app. It’s $1 to unlock and then the price per minute then varies.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police say a fight led to gun shots on the city's northeast side.
Police identify Cedar Rapids man arrested after fight leads to gunshots
Iowa transgender athlete responds after Gov. Reynolds pushes for transgender sports ban
A Dubuque woman has been charged with child endangerment after a February incident in which a...
Dubuque woman charged after 2-year-old eats bag of marijuana gummies, goes unresponsive
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
Lucas Jones.
Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case

Latest News

Cedar Valley Humane Society participates in "Empty the Shelters"
Cedar Valley Humane Society participates in “Empty the Shelters”
Cedar Valley Humane Society participates in "Empty the Shelters"
Cedar Valley Humane Society participates in "Empty the Shelters"
City looking for volunteers to go door to door identifying derecho needs
City looking for volunteers to go door to door identifying derecho needs
Springville bicyclist seriously injured in Linn County accident