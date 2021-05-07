Woman pleads guilty in shooting at Davenport Chuck E. Cheese

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A 25-year-old Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after a shooting at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.



Treshonda Pollion was originally charged with first-degree murder in the October death of Eloise Chairs. She accepted a plea deal that includes a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Police say problems began when an argument broke out over a card game inside the restaurant.

Witnesses said that argument ended but Pollion and Chairs began another fight. Pollion fired one shot at Chairs, who died at a Davenport hospital.

