Woman pleads guilty in shooting at Davenport Chuck E. Cheese

Treshonda Pollion, 24, of Davenport.
Treshonda Pollion, 24, of Davenport.(Courtesy: Scott County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A 25-year-old Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after a shooting at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

Treshonda Pollion was originally charged with first-degree murder in the October death of Eloise Chairs. She accepted a plea deal that includes a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Police say problems began when an argument broke out over a card game inside the restaurant.

Witnesses said that argument ended but Pollion and Chairs began another fight. Pollion fired one shot at Chairs, who died at a Davenport hospital.

