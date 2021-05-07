COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for Cedar Rapids, Iowa City Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More vaccine events are planned for Friday as eastern Iowa schools and clinics continue the effort to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to Iowans.

All of these clinics are for people age 16 and older, and will be administering either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

UnityPoint Health in Cedar Rapids will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at a walk-in vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

This latest clinic will be their third this week. It will take place at the MedLabs Building at 717 A Avenue NorthEast. Health care workers request that those looking to get a vaccine at this event enter the clinic from the lower level entrance.

His Hands Free Clinic will also hold a vaccine clinic Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s at 1245 2nd Avenue Southeast in Cedar Rapids.

Organizers will administer the Moderna shot. Anyone interested can register by calling 319-862-2636.

Iowa City Community School District will host vaccine clinics at its four high schools Friday. Organizers will administer the Pfizer vaccine to students 16 and older. The district wants to make vaccines more accessible to students.

The Superintendent said half of the junior class is already vaccinated. Fewer than 100 students at each high school are signed up for an appointment. Organizers will administer the Pfizer vaccine during the clinics.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports more than 1.1 million Iowans are fully vaccinated.

