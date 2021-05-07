Advertisement

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites spotted in the skies over eastern Iowa

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 received several calls and emails from viewers saying they had witnessed a row of dozens of lights traveling in a straight line in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday night.

And no, they weren’t aliens.

What viewers were seeing: satellites with SpaceX’s Starlink system, a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX to help provide satellite internet access.

What was the line of lights moving in the eastern Iowa sky tonight? It was Spacex's latest batch of Starlink satellites. To find out when you might see them check this out: http://findstarlink.com -Joe

Posted by KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather on Thursday, May 6, 2021

The system has been in development for years but started launching the satellites into orbit in 2020.

The system seen on Thursday belonged to Starlink-24.

The system was also seen in the area last December.

