Advertisement

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites spotted in the skies over eastern Iowa

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 received several calls and emails from viewers saying they had witnessed a row of dozens of lights traveling in a straight line in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday night.

And no, they weren’t aliens.

What viewers were seeing: satellites with SpaceX’s Starlink system, a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX to help provide satellite internet access.

What was the line of lights moving in the eastern Iowa sky tonight? It was Spacex's latest batch of Starlink satellites. To find out when you might see them check this out: http://findstarlink.com -Joe

Posted by KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather on Thursday, May 6, 2021

The system has been in development for years but started launching the satellites into orbit in 2020.

The system seen on Thursday belonged to Starlink-24.

The system was also seen in the area last December.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
Cedar Rapids police say a fight led to gun shots on the city's northeast side.
Police identify Cedar Rapids man arrested after fight leads to gunshots
Iowa transgender athlete responds after Gov. Reynolds pushes for transgender sports ban
“My physical and occupational therapists, the whole team, they were just fabulous,” Walters said.
Eastern Iowa woman shares miraculous recovery from stroke during awareness month

Latest News

Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of Bettendorf man by officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’
Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission hosts panel in honor of Asian and Pacific Islander...
Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission hosts panel in honor of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Obesity programs put on hold to focus on pandemic
Obesity programs put on hold to focus on pandemic
DuRide has waived membership and age requirements to serve during the COVID-19 vaccination...
Dubuque non-profits offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics