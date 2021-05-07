Multiple cats rescued during Marion house fire

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple cats were rescued during a fire at a Marion home on Friday morning.

At 9:56 A.M., the Marion Fire Department responded to a fire at 4325 Snowgoose Dr.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in the attic of the home. The home’s occupants had already evacuated.

Crews were able to put out the fire and contain the damage to the main floor and attic. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the homeowner had multiple cats that were rescued from the house.

Authorities believe that a bird’s nest located in the vent of a gas fireplace was the cause of the fire.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service both assisted with the response to the fire.

