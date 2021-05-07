‘Mars isn’t dead’ researchers find potentially active volcanoes, potential for life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mars is often referred to as a dead planet, but researchers at the University of Arizona are proving this might not be the case. A dark patch on Mars, close to the the size of Tucson, stood out to researchers.

“It’s a relatively nondescript area, yet this is where all the present day activity on Mars is,” said Jeff Andrews-Hanna, an associate professor at the University of Arizona.

Andrews-Hanna said it’s unlike anything ever seen on Mars. Researchers used data from orbiting satellites to learn the patch is actually a thin layer of ash and evidence of volcanic activity in the recent past.

“The older something is, the more craters it has on its surface,” he said. “There are very few craters on this deposit. Our guess is that it’s 50,000 years old.”

Andrews-Hanna said 50,000 years sounds ancient until you realize most volcanic eruptions on Mars happened more than three billion years ago. The recent activity has researchers believing the area could be an environment for living things.

“Microbes like water but they also like heat. They need an energy source. If you’ve got magma, ice and water interacting, that’s just a prime habitat for life,” he said.

The researchers said small, simple organisms could still be there today.

“It would have to live in a pretty extreme environment,” said David Horvath, another researcher on the project. “Things we might find in Iceland or kind of colder areas where we have volcanoes.”

Through the three-year project, one thing has become clearer.

“This is really telling us is that Mars isn’t dead,” Andrews-Hanna said. “That Mars is still an active planet today.”

Researchers said it’s possible for another volcanic eruption to happen as soon as tomorrow.

