Man arrested, charged in crash that killed two on motorcycle

Authorities say Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning and he was booked into the Polk County Jail. He is charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended or denied license.(Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man is in jail and facing several charges in connection with a Des Moines crash that killed two people on a motorcycle.

Authorities say Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning and he was booked into the Polk County Jail.

He is charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended or denied license.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a car collided with two motorcycles.

Police say Herron was the driver of a 2016 Mercedes Benz that struck the motorcycles.

Police had been searching for the driver since the accident.

