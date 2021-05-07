Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police say a fight led to gun shots on the city's northeast side.
Police identify Cedar Rapids man arrested after fight leads to gunshots
Iowa transgender athlete responds after Gov. Reynolds pushes for transgender sports ban
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
Lucas Jones.
Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case
Marion Independent School District surveys community over new mascot

Latest News

Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
Chamber of Commerce seeks end to extra $300 weekly US jobless benefits
Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.
Multiple cats rescued during Marion house fire
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the...
Justice Department rule would aim to crack down on ‘ghost guns’
Johnson County offering vaccines to those 16 and older at area high schools
Johnson County offering vaccines to those 16 and older at area high schools