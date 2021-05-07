Advertisement

Iowa reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths, 398 cases Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 398 more cases of COVID-19, and 18 additional COVID-19-related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 367,240 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,980 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

In Iowa, 1,144,226 people are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,444,596 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 189 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 44 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 43 are in the ICU and 16 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 2,294 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,724,641 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 17.3 percent.

