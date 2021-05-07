Iowa doctors encourage parents to sign teens up for COVID-19 vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa doctors are encouraging parents to get ready to sign their teens up to get vaccinated.

The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12-15 any day now.

One Iowa health official says while many parents are excited about the next approval, some are skeptical because of how fast the vaccines were approved.

“This is being studied and looked at from a safety standpoint and scrutinized more than any other vaccine I’ve ever seen,” Dr. Steve Rinderknecht, a UnityPoint Pediatrician, said. “Yes, it was rushed. It was rushed for a good reason because we’re in the middle of this terrible pandemic, but corners were not cut.”

Results from a Pfizer vaccine study show teens ages 12-15 reported mild side effects after vaccination.

Symptoms were similar to those in young adults.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.