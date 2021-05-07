Advertisement

Iowa doctors encourage parents to sign teens up for COVID-19 vaccine

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa doctors are encouraging parents to get ready to sign their teens up to get vaccinated.

The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12-15 any day now.

One Iowa health official says while many parents are excited about the next approval, some are skeptical because of how fast the vaccines were approved.

“This is being studied and looked at from a safety standpoint and scrutinized more than any other vaccine I’ve ever seen,” Dr. Steve Rinderknecht, a UnityPoint Pediatrician, said. “Yes, it was rushed. It was rushed for a good reason because we’re in the middle of this terrible pandemic, but corners were not cut.”

Results from a Pfizer vaccine study show teens ages 12-15 reported mild side effects after vaccination.

Symptoms were similar to those in young adults.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police say a fight led to gun shots on the city's northeast side.
Police identify Cedar Rapids man arrested after fight leads to gunshots
Iowa transgender athlete responds after Gov. Reynolds pushes for transgender sports ban
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
Lucas Jones.
Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case
Marion Independent School District surveys community over new mascot

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, a medical worker poses with a vial of the...
WHO panel OKs emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Iowa reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths, 398 cases Friday
It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine to be assessed for full FDA approval in the U.S.
Pfizer aims for full FDA approval of vaccine
Cremations grow at the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi, India, as deaths overwhelm funeral...
Pressure rises for India lockdown; COVID surge breaks record again
Cremations grow at the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi, India, as deaths overwhelm funeral...
India: Cremations continue non-stop at Ganges River