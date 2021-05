IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people are using art to memorialize the August 10th derecho.

That includes Iowa City homeowner Allen Roe who had chainsaw artist Gary Keenan sculpt a tree in his front yard into a hand giving the peace sign.

Roe named it “Imagine” after the John Lennon song about world peace.

