Iowa Child Care Task Force works to get input about challenges finding affordable child care

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Governor Kim Reynolds’ Child Care Task Force hosted a town hall Thursday night on Zoom to give parents across the state a chance to discuss the challenges of finding affordable child care.

Parents offered ideas the task force will take into consideration.

Many of the concerns centered around child care getting too expensive.

Other parents, like Shannon Grundmeier, said many child care centers have impossibly long waiting lists.

“I remember touring some of the more expensive child care facilities in our area at three months pregnant and was told there was absolutely no way I would have a spot before the baby was born,” Grundmeier said.

The next town hall meeting is on June 1st.

