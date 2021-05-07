Interfaith Alliance of Iowa calls for Gov. Reynolds to reconsider transgender sports ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A group of Iowans are asking Governor Reynolds to reconsider her push for a transgender sports ban.

Governor Reynolds says she wants legislation that would ban transgender women from participating in some Iowa sports.

She says it’s an issue of fairness. But the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa says it’s not about fairness, it’s about exclusion.

The Interfaith Alliance held a news conference Thursday night. They said all children should be treated fairly.

Faith leaders and advocates say the new proposal would exclude and discriminate against young people at a time when they need support.

They argue athletes who are transgender have played sports for the past decade without dominating or creating issues.

“The science and the experiences of trans athletes just does not support creating any kind of barrier to their participation in their youth … in their sports as their preferred gender,” said the Reverend Brigit Stevens, with United Church of Christ.

There’s no current bill yet, but Governor Reynolds says she wants one signed into law this spring.

Republican Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says he’s unsure if they will pass such a bill.

