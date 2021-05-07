Advertisement

Grinnell teens disciplined after posting ‘Hitler Gang’ TikTok video

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) - Grinnell Police and the Grinnell-Newberg Community School District said they are addressing racist comments some middle school students made on TikTok.

The 10-second video appears to show several students performing the Nazi salute and marching in a school hallway.

It also had violent derogatory captions and a homophobic slur.

A Jewish and transgender student, Ori Zaret, says classmates sent him the video.

He told his parents, who then reported it to school staff.

The parents say they believe their son was targeted for his faith.

“I don’t really remember doing much of anything to them,” Ori said. “So, it’s kind of confuses me.”

“These kids need to know this is not what our community finds acceptable,” Zoe Zaret said. “This is not what our country finds acceptable.”

The district’s superintendent said they disciplined the students involved.

Police are investigating to see if the students broke any laws.

