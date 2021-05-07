Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Peace Officer Memorial Day

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday.

It’s in honor of Peace Officer Memorial Day.

“Across Iowa’s 99 counties, our law enforcement officers are unflinching protectors who approach the unknown with every traffic stop, night patrol, or undercover operation,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Their courageous service reminds us that behind every badge is a brave and generous heart. Today serves as another reminder of the heroic sacrifice of the men and women in blue as well as the family members who selflessly share their heroes with our grateful state.”

Iowa residents, businesses and schools are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff as well.

