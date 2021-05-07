Advertisement

Dubuque woman charged after 2-year-old eats bag of marijuana gummies, goes unresponsive

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque woman has been charged with child endangerment after a February incident in which a two-year-old child she was caring for was hospitalized due to eating a bag of marijuana gummies.

Officials said 23-year-old Janika Williams was taking care of her sister’s three children while her sister was away for the weekend.

Janika told police she had left the three children in her bedroom on February 13. That’s where the two-year-old ate a bag of 10 marijuana gummies that Janika had left in a drawer.

Police said each of the gummies contained 50 mg of THC.

When Jankia returned to the bedroom, she found the child asleep and unresponsive. She called her sister and told her the child was asleep.

When Janika’s sister returned, she took the child to the hospital on February 14. The child was placed in the ICU until she woke up on February 15.

The child was later released in her mother’s care.

Police said they met with Janika, who admitted that she had left the three children in her room and returned to find the child asleep. She also found the empty gummy package on the floor, but discarded it when police arrived.

