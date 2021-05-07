Advertisement

Dubuque non-profits offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Dubuque non-profits are partnering with the city to offer free rides to people looking to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

DuRide’s mission is to offer rides to seniors who need to go places but cannot drive themselves. During the pandemic, they pivoted and only drove people to medical appointments. Now they are also taking people to get their vaccine shots.

Greg Orwoll, DuRide’s executive director, said they had to change the way they operate to accommodate for this new partnership.

“Normally we serve just people that are DuRide members because we are a non-profit, so we really have to be focused, and we normally only serve ages 65 plus and we waved both of those normalcies to make this work,” he explained.

The Dubuque County Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is providing free rides to vaccine clinic appointments to people in Dubuque, Delaware, and Jackson counties. RTA services are open to the general public and available to persons of all income levels.

The RTA is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to connect the elderly, disabled, youth and low income citizens in Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties to critical services like healthcare, counseling, nutrition, childcare, education, employment, and social venues.

People interested in getting a free ride are encouraged to call DuRide by calling 563-451-4999 or the RTA at 563-588-4592.

