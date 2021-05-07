Advertisement

Country music star Josh Turner to headline Coralville’s 4thFest Concert

Organizers of Coralville's 4thFest announced on Friday that Josh Turner will perform at this...
Organizers of Coralville's 4thFest announced on Friday that Josh Turner will perform at this year's 4thFest concert.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers of Coralville’s 4thFest announced on Friday that Josh Turner will perform at this year’s 4thFest concert.

The free summer concert will take place in S.T. Morrison Park on July 3.

The country music star will take the stage at 8 p.m. after the Danny Whitson Band performs at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers of the 2021 4thFest said they are working to ensure the celebration is safe and aligns with health guidelines.

