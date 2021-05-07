Cool and rainy weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s going to be a great end to the workweek. Highs this afternoon in the low to mid-60s with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Mostly clear skies overnight will allow our temperatures to fall quickly into the mid-30s, where a few areas of frost could form. If you have any plants, cover them or bring them inside.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking to be on the cooler and wet side. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday morning is looking dry, but rain chances increase through the afternoon and evening on Saturday and will continue through at least the first half of the day on Sunday. The highest rainfall totals from this system look to be in the southern portions of our area. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.