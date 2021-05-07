Advertisement

Chilly conditions

By Joe Winters
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great weather to end the week, unfortunately, this does not hold for the weekend. Highs pressure will be replaced by a low tracking out of the Plains. This brings increasing clouds and showers chances later on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool as well with 60s tomorrow and 50s for the weekend. We will have the possibility of some patchy frost Friday night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police say a fight led to gun shots on the city's northeast side.
Police identify Cedar Rapids man arrested after fight leads to gunshots
Iowa transgender athlete responds after Gov. Reynolds pushes for transgender sports ban
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
A Dubuque woman has been charged with child endangerment after a February incident in which a...
Dubuque woman charged after 2-year-old eats bag of marijuana gummies, goes unresponsive
Lucas Jones.
Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Weekend rain
Cool and rainy weekend ahead
Weekend rain
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
A nice Friday, watch for some showers this weekend