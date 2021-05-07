Advertisement

Cedar Rapids School District offering free preschool for four year olds

(KCRG)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents who live in the Cedar Rapids Community School District boundary can now apply to have their 4-year-old child attend all-day preschool for free.

The district announced Friday parents can now register for the lottery of 75 open spots for the free preschool. The district will hold it at five locations including Arthur, Cleveland, Hoover, Kenwood and Wright Elementary Schools. Hours will go from 8:50 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Children must be 4 years old by September 15, 2021, and no transportation is provided by the district.

People can also sign up for the half day preschool program for the next school year. Children for that program must be 3 and/or 4 by September 15. It will also run Monday through Thursday. Hours for the half day programs include 8:50 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Here’s the list of all schools offering both full day and half day preschool programs:

  • Arthur Elementary
  • Cedar River Academy at Taylor Elementary
  • Cleveland Elementary
  • Coolidge Elementary
  • Grant Wood Elementary
  • Harrison Elementary
  • Hiawatha Elementary
  • Hoover Elementary
  • Jackson Elementary
  • Kenwood Leadership Academy
  • Viola Gibson Elementary
  • Wright Elementary

The first day of preschool is set for Tuesday, September 7.

