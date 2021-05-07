Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission hosts panel to discuss violence against Asian and Pacific Islander Americans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids and Marion Civil Rights Commissions hosted a discussion over zoom Thursday night in honor of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Panelists discussed matters of education, stereotypes, and violence that Asian and Pacific Islander American communities face here in Iowa and across the nation, with the goal of raising awareness of violence against Asian and Pacific Islander Americans.

The discussion started with the film “Do We Belong,” a short documentary about an immigrant from India, who had lived in Cedar Rapids, who was shot and killed in a 2017 hate crime in Kansas.

The panelists, which included Sunayana Dumala, the wife of the man who died, talked about their personal experiences as members of the Asian and Pacific Islander American communities. Dumala is also the founder of Forever Welcome.

Benjamin Jung, Chair of Iowa Commission of Asian & Pacific Islander Affairs and one of the panelists, discussed what he says has been a trend of underreporting of hate crimes against Asian and Pacific Islander Americans.

“Asians can no longer keep our heads down when there are societal issues, particularly ones that involved discrimination, particularly ones that involve violence against our community,” said Jung.

They also stressed education as a way to create more inclusive environments.

“Really learn more about the complex history of all the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. I mean we can go back to Chinese immigrants, there’s just really, it is really complex. And we know just from working with the BIPOC communities just how whitewashed education can be,” says Angelica Vannatta, from United Way of East Central Iowa and a panelist.

During the meeting, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart delivered a proclamation to honor the history and contributions of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans.

The Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission is offering educational kits for Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month over the next few weeks.

