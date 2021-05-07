Advertisement

A nice Friday, watch for some showers this weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice Friday with highs into the upper 50s over far northeast Iowa to mid-60s over the southwest. Clouds will scatter, leaving us mostly sunny. We’re still watching the weekend system along with the rainfall potential. At this time, it continues to look like the later we go on Saturday the better our rain chances will be. The rain will likely linger into Sunday morning with the most substantial totals (over one inch) possible over mainly far southern sections. Unfortunately, the worst of our drought counties over the north will miss out on anything substantial with this system. Have a great Mother’s Day!

