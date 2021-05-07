Advertisement

8-year-old turns art celebrating diversity into a way to give back

By Kristin Rogers
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 8-year-old Sadie Paul has turned a passion for painting into a message worth sharing.

“Whatever anybody looks like, I think they should be treated equally and not everybody thinks that way,” she said.

It all started when she painted a rainbow of different skin colors and the message: “Everyone is welcome here.”

“People come in all different shapes and sizes and colors,” Sadie explained.

The painting touched her Stewart Elementary Art Teacher Kristin Hazelett so much, she surprised Sadie last week by showing up at school with her painting on a t-shirt.

“It had an important message worth sharing,” Hazelett told KCRG-TV9 at the time.

Now, that message is spreading even further. Sadie’s mom Whitney Swift, and her piano teacher Elizabeth Peiffer from The Joy of Music, helped her start a t-shirt campaign. The campaign not only shares Sadie’s message but raises money for the International Children’s Fund.

“To help people that don’t have, that don’t have things they need like food, water, medicines and things like that,” Sadie said.

“The more we sell, the more money that goes to the nonprofit and helps the children in the villages in Africa that she chose, and so I think the more the better,” Swift told TV9.

In just three days, Sadie is more than halfway to her goal of selling 100 t-shirts in a month.

“It feels good that people, that people also want, that other people want to help spread that message,” Sadie said.

She never guessed her art would turn into a chance to help, and her mom couldn’t be more proud.

“It started out as just a painting and I’m just really pleased that it has gone so much further than that,” Swift said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police say a fight led to gun shots on the city's northeast side.
Police identify Cedar Rapids man arrested after fight leads to gunshots
Iowa transgender athlete responds after Gov. Reynolds pushes for transgender sports ban
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
A Dubuque woman has been charged with child endangerment after a February incident in which a...
Dubuque woman charged after 2-year-old eats bag of marijuana gummies, goes unresponsive
Lucas Jones.
Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case

Latest News

A look at Iowa cannabis laws
Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.
Governor Reynolds says it is a "fairness issue" when it comes to banning transgender athletes...
LGBTQ+ Iowans react to potentially transgender athlete ban
Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Peace Officer Memorial Day
Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Peace Officer Memorial Day
Corrections announce systemwide outside investigation and talks reforms at first board meeting...
Corrections announce systemwide outside investigation and talks reforms at first board meeting since two staff members died