Turning partly cloudy today with a north breeze

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Isolated showers will be out of here by sunrise or shortly after, leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds for your Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 60s this afternoon with a north breeze. Tomorrow continues to look quiet with lower 60s on the way. This weekend, the next system moves into Iowa with a chance for a few showers here later Saturday, Saturday night and into the first half of Mother’s Day. No heavy rain is expected, but there will probably be enough rain and clouds around to hold temperatures into the 50s for highs. Next week, plan on dry and quiet conditions with highs on Monday and Tuesday generally in the lower 60s.

