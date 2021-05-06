Targeted messaging could persuade more people into getting the COVID-19 vaccine

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County health officials say they are moving into more targeted outreach to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19.

“As we see more data, we are able to zero on some age groups, some vulnerable populations that are affected where we can target some of our education,” Mary Rose Corrigan, with the county incident management team, said. “So it will be a combination of more individual outreach, more targeted outreach to smaller groups.”

But, could that formula work in getting more people to agree to take the vaccine? Rafic Sinno, a Business Administration associate professor at the University of Dubuque, said it is a good start.

“People are in a state of fear, of uncertainty, and doubt and when they are in that state it gets them to step back before making a commitment to a choice because they have to weigh so many options and this vaccine is relatively new,” Sinno said. “So, when It comes to persuading, the key idea is that people persuade themselves and what you have to do is you really have to address their fears, their uncertainties, their doubts.”

The county is specifically targeting minorities, including Blacks, Latinos, and Marshallese, and young adults between the ages of 18 and 21. Sinno said it is important who the county chooses to answer these people’s questions.

“Younger people have influencers they look up to, older people would perhaps look up to their doctors or maybe, for example, their pastor at the church,” Sinno said. “They would attend to their concerns and their needs, but it is about laying out the cards and laying out the information and letting people make the choice.”

County public health officials have already started hosting live information sessions with health experts from minority groups. On Saturday, they will also hold a mobile vaccine clinic at the Dubuque Farmers’ Market. Corrigan said they are doing this in an attempt to bring the vaccines to the people instead of the other way around.

