Quiet afternoon, rain moves in for the weekend

Forecast today
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quiet afternoon expected with partly cloudy skies. Highs will rise into the low to mid-60s. Overnight, our weather continues to stay quiet as temperatures fall into the 40s.

A great end to the work week tomorrow, highs will be in the low to mid-60s with plenty of sunshine. Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s Friday night and a few areas may see frost form.

Our next system moves in later in the day on Saturday and will continue through our Mother’s day which will bring light to moderate showers. Heavy rain looks to stay to the south. Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend as well, upper 50s for Saturday and only the low to mid-50s for Sunday. We dry out next week as temperatures will gradually rise.

